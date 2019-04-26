Forces launch search operation in Rajouri

April 26, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces launched an extensive search operation in Beri Pattan and some other adjoining villages of Nowshera sub division in Rajouri district on Friday.

Official sources told a news agency that teams of forces jointly headed by Army and police officers have rushed to the spot after receiving information about suspicious movement of two suspects in the area.

"Searches are going on at large scale in the area and more teams have now been rushed for operation in other adjoining villages," they said.

[KNO Inputs, Representational Pic]