Forces launch CASO in two Pulwama villages

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces on Saturday launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in two villages in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports said that on a tip off about the presence of militants, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in Pulwama early this morning.

All exit points were sealed and house to house searches were launched by the forces in these villages, they said.

However, no contact was established with the militants so far, while search operation was underway in the areas, they added.

(Representational picture)