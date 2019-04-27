About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Forces launch CASO in Tral's Aripal

Government forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said based on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint team of forces including 42 RR, 180bn of CRPF and  police launched CASO in the area.

Local sources said that huge contingents of forces have been deployed in the area and door to door search operation was underway. Further details awaited. 

