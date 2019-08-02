About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Diver village in Tral area of south kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

Official sources said that after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants, joint team of Army's 42 RR, 180 bn of paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police cordoned the area and began house to house searches to locate the militants.

Locals said that all entry and exit points of the village have been sealed by forces.

 

(File picture) 

;