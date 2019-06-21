Forces launch CASO in three villages of Handwara

June 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in three villages of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Reports said that contingents of Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Army and paramilitary CRPF laid cordoned at Yaroo, Hanjishot and Supernaghama villages.

The cordon followed house to house search operation was launched after forces received input about the presence of militants in these villages, reports said.

The search operation is underway.

(Representational picture)