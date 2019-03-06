About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Forces launch CASO in Sumlar Bandipora

Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

Official sources said following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF in village Sumlar in Bandipora on Wednesday.

They said forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the village. “Adjoining fields and orchards were also being checked,” they said.

