Forces launch CASO in Sumlar Bandipora

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

Official sources said following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF in village Sumlar in Bandipora on Wednesday.

They said forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the village. “Adjoining fields and orchards were also being checked,” they said.