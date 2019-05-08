Forces launch CASO in south Kashmir’s Tral, clashes erupt

May 08, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators, who hit the streets to disrupt Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Official sources said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO following a tip-off about the presence of militants at village Rathsun, Tral in Pulwama on Wednesday.

They said all the exit points were sealed and house to house searches were launched. To disrupt the search operation many youth came out on streets to protest, ensuing in clashes between protestors and forces.



[Representational Pic]