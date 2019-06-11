Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Wadoora

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The government forces launched cordon and search operation (CASO) at Wadoora Payeen village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Tuesday.

Reports said that the army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

An official said all entry and exit points to the village were sealed while searches were underway.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)