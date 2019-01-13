Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Tarzoo village

Noor ul HaqSopore
Government forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tarzoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A police official said that joint teams of Army's 52 RR , Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Tarzoo village- 5 kilometres away from Sopore town.
“Following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched in Tarzoo. Searches are going on in the area” he said.
This is the third search operation in the area in past four days.
[Representational Pic]