Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Tarzoo village

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Sopore

Government forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tarzoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police official said that joint teams of Army's 52 RR , Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Tarzoo village- 5 kilometres away from Sopore town. 

“Following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched in Tarzoo. Searches are going on in the area” he said.

This is the third search operation in the area in past four days.

