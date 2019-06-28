Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces on Friday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the forces jointly launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore this morning.

Sources said that operation was launched following the inputs about the movement of suspected militants.

When reports last came in the search operation was going on in the area. (GNS)

(Representational picture)