About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Government forces on Friday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the forces jointly launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore this morning.

Sources said that operation was launched following the inputs about the movement of suspected militants.

When reports last came in the search operation was going on in the area. (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

              

Government forces on Friday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the forces jointly launched a cordon-and-search operation at Harwan area of Sopore this morning.

Sources said that operation was launched following the inputs about the movement of suspected militants.

When reports last came in the search operation was going on in the area. (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;