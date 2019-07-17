Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

July 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Officials said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operation Group of police cordoned off Mir Mohalla, Gund Brath village and launched door-to-door searches after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The area continues to be under forces’ siege, however, no exchange of gunfire occured till this report was filed.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service was as a precautionary measure and also ordered the closure of Govt Degree College Sopore.

