About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO in Sopore village

Government forces Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Tarzoo village near Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.A

Army, Police and parsmilitary CRPF men jointly launched CASO  atat Amberpora Tarzoo following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, as per reports. 

Thr door to door searches were being conducted in the village, reports said. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO in Sopore village

              

Government forces Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Tarzoo village near Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.A

Army, Police and parsmilitary CRPF men jointly launched CASO  atat Amberpora Tarzoo following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, as per reports. 

Thr door to door searches were being conducted in the village, reports said. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;