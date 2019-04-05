Forces launch CASO in Sopore village

April 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Tarzoo village near Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.A

Army, Police and parsmilitary CRPF men jointly launched CASO atat Amberpora Tarzoo following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, as per reports.

Thr door to door searches were being conducted in the village, reports said.