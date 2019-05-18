Forces launch CASO in Sopore village

May 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Hathlangoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said that Army, paramilitary CRPF and police cordoned off Hathlangoo and launched house to house searches.

A police officer said the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been suspended in Sopore area.