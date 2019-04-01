Forces launch CASO in Sopore

April 01, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Monday in Bombai area of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.

They said Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Bomai Sopore following a tip off about the presence of militants.

All the exit points were sealed and house to house searches launched, they said adding the operation was still going on when the reports last came in.

[UNI inputs]