Forces launch CASO in Shopian's Heff Shermal

April 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation at Heff Shermal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Reports said that a team of forces including 42 RR, 180 CRPF and police launched CASO in the orchards of Heff Shermal area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation was underway in the area, reports said. Further details awaited.

(File picture)