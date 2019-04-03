Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

April 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Trend village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said army, police and parmilitary CRPF cordoned off Trenz village and started house to house searches following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Further details awaited.