April 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Government forces  Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Trend village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said army, police and parmilitary CRPF cordoned off  Trenz village and started  house to house searches following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The CASO was underway when lastbreplas came in.

Further details awaited.

 

