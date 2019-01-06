About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO in Shopian orchards

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by forces in the orchards at Heff-Shermal village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched CASO to locate the hideouts of militants in the area.

The CASO, reports said was launched after forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The searches are underway, however, there was no report of any contact between the forces and the militants.

 

