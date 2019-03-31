About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Forces launch CASO in Qazigund village

Government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Reports said the forces launched CASO at Panzath, Qazigund following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation was underway, reports said. 

Further details awaited. 

