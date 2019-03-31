Forces launch CASO in Qazigund village

Government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.
Reports said the forces launched CASO at Panzath, Qazigund following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
The search operation was underway, reports said.
Further details awaited.
