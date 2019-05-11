Forces launch CASO in Panzgam Pulwama

May 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Government forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Panzgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources told that the search operation was launched on the basis of specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

They said joint team of forces including 55 RR launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Locals said a contingent of government forces were deployed in the area and search operation was going on when the last reports came in.

[Representational Pic]