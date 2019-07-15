Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

July 15, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants in Khudwani in Kulgam, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF on Monday.

The entire area has been sealed and exit points have been closed. ''Security forces are conducting house to house search in the area,'' they said.