About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO in Kadgam Shopian

Published at January 28, 2019 03:50 PM 0Comment(s)654views


Forces launch CASO in Kadgam Shopian

Agencies

Srinagar

Government forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in south Kashmir district of Shopian, where militants were said to have fired at an Army camp last night.

Officials said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at village Kadgam, Shopian, following a tip-off about the militants' presence.

All exit points were sealed and a search operation has been launched, they said, adding that additional forces have been deployed in the nearby villages to prevent any demonstration and stone pelting.

[UNI, representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top