Forces launch CASO in Kadgam Shopian

AgenciesSrinagar
Government forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in south Kashmir district of Shopian, where militants were said to have fired at an Army camp last night.
Officials said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at village Kadgam, Shopian, following a tip-off about the militants' presence.
All exit points were sealed and a search operation has been launched, they said, adding that additional forces have been deployed in the nearby villages to prevent any demonstration and stone pelting.
