March 26, 2019 | Agencies

Forces launch CASO in Hatlangoo Sopore

Government forces on Tuesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.

They said troops of CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a joint search operation at Hatlangoo, Sopore in Baramulla on Tuesday following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

They said exit points were sealed and house to house searches launched. However, so far no contact was established with militants, they added.

[Representational Pic]

