About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO in Hajin

Published at October 26, 2018 08:03 AM 0Comment(s)2595views


Forces launch CASO in Hajin

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Government forces Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that government forces cordoned off Khos Mohalla in Hajin during wee hours.

The forces have surrounded the area and search operation was going on till last reports came in. Thursday evening government forces searched Banger Mohalla in Hajin.

Sources said that speculative operations are launched in the area following the inputs about few militants in the area.

"Few militants are roaming in the area so speculative operations are launched so that contact is established with them,"official sources said.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top