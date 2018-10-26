Forces launch CASO in Hajin

M T RasoolBandipora
Government forces Friday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Reports said that government forces cordoned off Khos Mohalla in Hajin during wee hours.
The forces have surrounded the area and search operation was going on till last reports came in. Thursday evening government forces searched Banger Mohalla in Hajin.
Sources said that speculative operations are launched in the area following the inputs about few militants in the area.
"Few militants are roaming in the area so speculative operations are launched so that contact is established with them,"official sources said.
(Representational picture)