Forces launch CASO in Dundmoha forests

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

Forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Satarseran Dandmoha forest area of Chandoosa in north Kashmir’s district Baramulla.
A police spokesman said that joint teams of Indian army's 52 RR, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation after credible inputs about presence of militants in the area.
“During the search operation, few gunshots were heard in forest area of Satarseran Dandmoha that comes under the jurisdiction of police station Chandoosa,” the police spokesman said. The search operation was going on in the area.

