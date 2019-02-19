Forces launch CASO in Buchoo Tral

Javid SofiAwantipora
Government forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Get - On the Play Store.
A teacher of a reputed school has resigned after protests erupted over one of his Facebook posts, which did not favour describing the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack as "martyrs". Chitradeep Som, a 36-year-old history teacher, said the school forced him to quit f...More
Government forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. A Police Official said that joint forces comprising army's Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kash...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday “guaranteed” Indian that it would take action if Delhi shares evidence on Pak’s involvement in Pulwama suicide bombing. In a video message, Khan said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi ...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesady lauded the army, police and paramilitary forces for killing three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in a gunfight at Pinglean village of Pulwama. Governor has expressed grief on the killing of the army men and police man in the gunfight and prayed f...More
Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on Monday directing the Pakistani c...More
Thousands of people Tuesday participated in the funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who was killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglena village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Witnesses said thousands of people thronged in Pinglena to participate in the fune...More
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant leadership was being tracked by forces since the deadly Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama, a senior Army officer said on Tuesday. He said the JeM recieved "active support from Pakistan Army and its ISI" in the suicide bom...More
Pakistan's civil and military leadership is expected to meet this week to discuss the increasing tensions with India following the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed, according to a media report on Tuesday. The Express Tribune reported that the Pakis...More
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and Union territories for women safety from New Delhi today. The states include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil N...More
Pakistan has sought the UN's urgent intervention to "defuse tensions" with India, the Foreign Office said Tuesday, following one of the worst militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed. On February 14, at least 41 Central Reserve Polic...More
Curfew continues to remain enforce in Jammu city for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The decision to relaxation curfew will be taken later in the day, an official said. Curfew was imposed in the city on last Friday after vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged...More
One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday with vehicles moving only from Srinagar to Jammu, said an official. He said the highway was fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bou...More
Government forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
A teacher of a reputed school has resigned after protests erupted over one of his Facebook posts, which did not favour describing the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack as "martyrs". Chitradeep Som, a 36-year-old history teacher, said the school forced him to quit f...More
Government forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. A Police Official said that joint forces comprising army's Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kash...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday “guaranteed” Indian that it would take action if Delhi shares evidence on Pak’s involvement in Pulwama suicide bombing. In a video message, Khan said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi ...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesady lauded the army, police and paramilitary forces for killing three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in a gunfight at Pinglean village of Pulwama. Governor has expressed grief on the killing of the army men and police man in the gunfight and prayed f...More
Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on Monday directing the Pakistani c...More
Thousands of people Tuesday participated in the funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who was killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglena village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Witnesses said thousands of people thronged in Pinglena to participate in the fune...More
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant leadership was being tracked by forces since the deadly Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama, a senior Army officer said on Tuesday. He said the JeM recieved "active support from Pakistan Army and its ISI" in the suicide bom...More
Pakistan's civil and military leadership is expected to meet this week to discuss the increasing tensions with India following the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed, according to a media report on Tuesday. The Express Tribune reported that the Pakis...More
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and Union territories for women safety from New Delhi today. The states include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil N...More
Pakistan has sought the UN's urgent intervention to "defuse tensions" with India, the Foreign Office said Tuesday, following one of the worst militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed. On February 14, at least 41 Central Reserve Polic...More
Curfew continues to remain enforce in Jammu city for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The decision to relaxation curfew will be taken later in the day, an official said. Curfew was imposed in the city on last Friday after vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged...More
One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday with vehicles moving only from Srinagar to Jammu, said an official. He said the highway was fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bou...More