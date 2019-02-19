About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO in Buchoo Tral

Published at February 19, 2019 02:55 PM 0Comment(s)1881views


Javid Sofi

Awantipora

Government forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. 

A Police Official said that joint forces comprising army's Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police launched cordon and search operation in Buchoo village of Tral after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the area. 
 
The CASO  was underway till last reports came in. Further details awaited. 
 
[Representational Pic]
