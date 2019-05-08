Forces launch CASO in Baramulla village

May 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched CASO at Gohan village of Baramulla after recieveing inputs about the presence of militants.

The forces were conducting house to house searches while all the entry and exit points of the area were sealed, reports said.

The searches were underway in the area to nab militants.

(File picture)