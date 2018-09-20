Forces launch CASO in Bandipora village

M T RasoolBandipora
Government forces Thursday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Shokbaba Sumlar village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Reports said that a joint team of special operations group (SOG) of police and army cordoned off the Shokbaba Sumlar village and started a search operation.
The searches are being carried out after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the village.
The forces have surrounded the area and searches are going on till last reports came in.
