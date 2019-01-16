Forces launch CASO in Bandipora

AgenciesBandipora
Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said here this afternoon.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Dangar Mohalla, Bandipora today despite chilly weather conditions.
All exit points were sealed and searches launched, sources said adding so far no contact has been established with any militant.
[UNI]