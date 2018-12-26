About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO in Awantipora's Bhaderwan area

Published at December 26, 2018


Forces launch CASO in Awantipora

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by forces at Bhaderwan area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said that Army’s 55 RR, 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operation group of police laid a siege at Bhaderwan following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Local residents said that forces personnel were carrying searches in Karewas of the village.

Meanwhile, Internet service on mobile phones was suspended in Awantipora.

 

