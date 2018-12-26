Forces launch CASO in Awantipora's Bhaderwan area

Javid SofiPulwama
A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by forces at Bhaderwan area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Reports said that Army’s 55 RR, 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operation group of police laid a siege at Bhaderwan following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Local residents said that forces personnel were carrying searches in Karewas of the village.
Meanwhile, Internet service on mobile phones was suspended in Awantipora.
(Representational picture)