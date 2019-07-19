Forces launch CASO in Anantnag village

July 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation at Seer Hamdan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

As per reports the searches were jointly launched by the Special Operations Group of Police, paramilitary CRPF and Army.

All entry and exit points to the area have been sealed while door-to-door searches were underway in the area, reports said.

(Representational picture)