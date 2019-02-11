About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Forces launch CASO at Rajarwani Uri after suspicious movement detected near Army camp

Published at February 11, 2019 09:43 AM 0Comment(s)810views


Forces launch CASO at Rajarwani Uri after suspicious movement detected near Army camp

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Rajarwani area of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.

According to police spokesman during the night hours sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani, Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire.

"Area has been cordoned and is being searched jointly by Police and Army. Two people have been spotted in near by Nallah who are being checked out," he said.

There has been no attack and no fire from other side, police said.

"Just speculative fire by Sentry seeing suspicious movement. No confirmation of any militant as of now."

 

(File picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top