Forces launch CASO at Rajarwani Uri after suspicious movement detected near Army camp

Srinagar
Forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Rajarwani area of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.
According to police spokesman during the night hours sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani, Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire.
"Area has been cordoned and is being searched jointly by Police and Army. Two people have been spotted in near by Nallah who are being checked out," he said.
There has been no attack and no fire from other side, police said.
"Just speculative fire by Sentry seeing suspicious movement. No confirmation of any militant as of now."
