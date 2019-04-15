Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

April 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces Monday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said the CASO was launched jointly by the army, parsmilitary CRPF and Police at Bugam village of the district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

The CASO was underway, reports said.

Further detalde awaited.