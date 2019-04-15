About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Government forces Monday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said the CASO was launched jointly by the army, parsmilitary CRPF and Police at Bugam village of the district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

The CASO was underway, reports said. 

Further detalde awaited. 

