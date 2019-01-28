Forces have converted paradise Kashmir into hell: Geelani tells Guv

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday reacted to Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s remarks—alleging that “brutality and trigger happy armed forces have converted paradise Kashmir into hell.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged “Forces have learned how to suffocate every living creature in this piece of land,” he alleged, in response to the January 26 day speech of the Jammu and Kashmir Governo, Satya Pal Malik.
“Our healthy and clean environment has been polluted by the filthy and suffocating fumes of bullets, pallets and other ammunitions. Our peaceful and happy habitat has been blown up and converted into rubble by occupation forces,” he alleged. “India very deceitfully and cunningly forced their army in this unfortunate land 7 decades ago and since then we are struggling to free ourselves from this barbaric and brute occupation resulting in lakhs of innocent killings, thousands of un-marked graves and hundreds of graveyards.”
Geelani alleged that “disproportionate use of force to quell and crush our legitimate struggle seems to have no end. Even today our youth are killed, maimed, blinded and arrested. Our women folk are molested and raped.”
“This unbearable and pathetic scenario is created by none other than our occupier and surprisingly its representative very cleverly tries to befool the people by parroting same old narrative,” he alleged, adding “The only remedy for all the ills is adopt a realistic approach to address the root cause, in accordance with the aspiration of this majority of this population, which only can guarantee peace and harmony in this region, otherwise this deceitful lip service has no takers here.”