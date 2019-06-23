Forces harassing people on highway should stop at once: Farooq

June 23, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that government forces are harassing people on Srinagar-Jammu highway, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said such acts should be stopped at once.

"When I was coming to Pahalgam from Srinagar, I saw that security forces were stopping people at several places on the highway…. This is not a good thing. Nowhere in the country are people stopped at so many places on the highway and people travel normally on it," Dr Farooq, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, told reporters in Pahalgam.

Dr Farooq said governmentforces should stop harassing people at once. "They (government forces) should let people travel in peace on the highway and stop harassing people without any reason," he added.