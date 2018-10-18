Forces go berserk in Kulgam’s Redwani village

Kulgam:
Locals from Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district alleged that forces went berserk in the village—damaging property worth lakhs on Tuesday night.
Locals said that the newly established camp in Redwani area has added to their hardships as the deployed soldiers in the camp every night enter into the village and they not only thrash people but also damage property belong to the locals.
While divulging information about the incident, the locals said that forces entered into Redwani area and without any provocation started thrashing people. “forces personnel damaged over two dozen parked vehicles and after barging into the dozens of houses, smashed windowpanes, doors, refrigerators, laptops and whatever they came across,” they said.
When locals tried to object, the soldiers thrashed them mercilessly. “Dozens of people especially youth were beaten up. They suffered fracture and admitted to hospital for treatment,” they said and requested district administration to curb these unbridled forces who according to them have let loose a reign of terror in the area.
Srinagar based Defense Spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia told news gatherting, CNS that the allegations were baseless. “This is baseless. No soldier entered into the village and manhandled anyone.”