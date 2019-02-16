Forces given free hand to deal with militants: Modi

‘Pak cannot weaken India’
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 15:
Warning Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF men in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible will pay "a very heavy price" and forces would be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.
In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.”
"Forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said at a function to flag off the Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train from Delhi to Varanasi.
On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 CRPF men in one of the biggest militant attacks in recent years.
"My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said.
"I am thankful to all nations which condemned Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," he said.
Appealing to his critics to not politicise the tragedy, Modi said the attacks have left the country emotional.
"I understand the sentiments of those criticising us but I urge them that it is an emotional time, so stay away from political one-upmanship," he said.