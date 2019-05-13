Forces focus on pre-dawn anti-militancy ops

May 13, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The government forces are focusing on conducting pre-dawn anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley to avoid clashes with civilians near the gunfight sites.

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, two anti-militancy operations were conducted during pre-dawn hours in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the region known as the hotbed of local militants.

The first pre-dawn anti-militancy operation in Ramadan was launched at Ram Nagri area of Shopian after the government forces received a specific intelligence about the presence of a militant in the area on May 10.

Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, who was believed to be associated with Islamic State Jammu Kashmir, was killed in a brief gunfight after he was challenged by during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village.

Police said Sofi, a recycled militant, was initially affiliated with Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, one of the oldest militant outfits but lesser known in the contemporary militancy scene in the Valley.

The second predawn anti-militancy operation was conducted at Hend Sitapur area the district on May 12 based on intelligence.

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, Javid Ahmad Bhat and Adil Bashir Wani, both residents of neighbouring Kulgam district were killed in the operation.

Javid and Adil are among more than 75 militants killed in various gunfights across the Valley this year.

A senior Police official said given the specific intelligence, the forces were able to conclude the anti-militancy operation without involving much collateral damage.

“Such operations are conducted within a shorter duration,” he said.

The official said the month of Ramadan was “critical” for the forces but they were following security drills to ensure “peace” in the hinterland.

Since past year and a half, the forces have been focussing more on conducting pre-dawn anti-militancy operations in the Valley compared to such operations during the day time, he said.

Another Police official said such a tactic was helping in avoiding protests near gunfight sites, thus prevent civilian killings.

Otherwise, the protests near gunfight sites disrupt anti-militancy operation, thus making it difficult in concluding the operation in the least possible time, he said.

Last year, some of the pre-dawn anti-militancy operations were conducted at Shartgund Bala area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Sharshalipora village in Awantipora area of south Kashmir Pulwama district, at Kuthpora area of central Kashmir Budgam district where top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba Naveed Jatt and his local aide Mehraj-ud-Din of Sopore were killed.

The official said the strategy of pre-dawn operations was aimed to ensure minimum collateral damage as well as safety to people.

Pre-dawn operations are strategically and operationally suitable for the forces as the strategy helps in launching quick cordon and search at the suspected location, he said.

Civilians converging near the gunfight sites, particularly in south Kashmir, to disrupt forces’ operations against militants emerged as a challenging trend following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.

