Forces exchange gunfire with militants in Anantnag village

June 17, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A brief exchange of gunfire took place between militants and government forces at Badoora Akingam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

A police official that a cordon was laid in the village following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the forces were zeroing on the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated by forces, he said.

The official said there was a brief lull in firing. However, the searches are being conducted to trace out the hiding militants, he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended the mobile internet services in the district.

(Representational picture)