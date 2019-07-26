Forces enter CUK hostel at Ganderbal

July 26, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Students allege they were thrashed by troops

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Ganderbal campus Thursday alleged that government forces barged into the boys’ hostel on Wednesday late evening and thrashed several boarders there.

The students said that a group of Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) men barged into the hostel at 11 PM to conduct searches without any permission from the authorities.

One of the students, Owais Ahmad alleges that when they tried to inquire from the forces the reasons for the raid, they were beaten to pulp.

“Several students were beaten ruthlessly and two among them suffered grave injuries while five others also sustained minor injuries,” he said.

Ahmad said, after the incident, the hostel students were outside the college till 3 am and nobody from CUK authorities came to rescue them.

“Rabani Bashir, one among the two students who suffered grave injuries is a research scholar there and another student Taufeeq Bilal is perusing B.sc Zoology,” Ahmad said.

The students told Rising Kashmir that the warden of the hostel was not present there when students were being thrashed without any reason.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Paswa said, “On late evening police usually lays Naka on the road and yesterday one vehicle gave a slip from there and ran towards the CUK Boys' hostel.”

Paswa said that the incharge police officer spoke to assistant warden of the hostel to conduct searches for the suspicious person who gave a slip to police from Naka adding, “However, some students boarded in the hostel did not let police conduct search inside the hostel.”

“The allegations of thrashing the students are totally baseless, nobody was beaten by the police,” Paswa said. Pertinently, a video of the incident went viral on different media channels.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the CUK, Arshid Mehraj said, “The authorities concerned should have taken the University officials into confidence before entering the hostel.”

Mehraj said, Registrar Prof Fayaz A Nikka, VC Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir and warden reached the spot and were with the students till late hours,” adding, “The Univeristy has taken up the matter with top civil and police functionaries of the district and State.”