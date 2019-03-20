About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 20, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Forces disallow SKIMS buses during convoy movement, triggers outrage

Government forces are not allowing buses of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura during convoy movement triggering outrage as employees including doctors reach late hitting patient care.
The SKIMS buses coming from the south and north Kashmir ferrying hospital staff are stopped on the highway following restrictions on civilian traffic aftermath of Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed.
An employee in transport wing of SKIMS said in south Kashmir its bus is being stopped daily near Awantipora and is asked to wait for nearly an hour.
“The main problem is in south Kashmir. When the bus reaches Awantipora at 8:30 in the morning government forces do not allow the vehicle to go ahead despite knowing that bus carries hospital staff,” the employee said.
With the result employees include doctors, nurses and paramedical staff reaches the institute late which has affected patient care.
“The bus has to wait for 30-45 minutes and even more than that. It creates problem at the hospitals. Even the theater staff reach late affecting surgeries which are listed already,” said the employee.
Same is the case with the SKIMS vehicles coming from north Kashmir and vice versa but are not being allowed during convoy movement.
“When employees reach late obviously patients suffer. It causes delay especially in emergency and investigation labs,” said the official.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said they are discussing the issue at the Institute stating that they will take up the matter with Army.
“Tomorrow we will take up the matter on priority with the Army. Let me call the concerned authorities,” he said.
Though government forces have said that ambulances, school buses will not be stopped during convoys, but restrictions on civilian vehicles continue to cause inconvenience especially when patients are ferried in civil vehicles.
A resident of Bemina said when civil traffic is stopped during convoy movement patients are forced to travel by foot at reach nearby SKIMS Medical College.
“I was shocked on Tuesday. A traffic movement was stopped I saw patients reaching to JVC hospital by foot,” said the resident.

 mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com

