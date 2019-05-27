About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces detect suspicious object on Jammu-Rajouri highway, traffic suspended

Traffic on Jammu-Rajouri highway was suspended after a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Army found a suspicious object on the highway near Kallar chowk on Monday.

Reports said the ROP detected the object on the highway at round 8am following which the trafic was suspended as a precautionary measure.

Authorities also called bomb disposal squad to check the object.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Forces detect suspicious object on Jammu-Rajouri highway, traffic suspended

              

Traffic on Jammu-Rajouri highway was suspended after a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Army found a suspicious object on the highway near Kallar chowk on Monday.

Reports said the ROP detected the object on the highway at round 8am following which the trafic was suspended as a precautionary measure.

Authorities also called bomb disposal squad to check the object.

News From Rising Kashmir

;