Forces detect suspicious object on Jammu-Rajouri highway, traffic suspended

May 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Traffic on Jammu-Rajouri highway was suspended after a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Army found a suspicious object on the highway near Kallar chowk on Monday.

Reports said the ROP detected the object on the highway at round 8am following which the trafic was suspended as a precautionary measure.

Authorities also called bomb disposal squad to check the object.