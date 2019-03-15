About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Contingents of government forces have been deployed outside Jamia Masjid Ahlihadees at Sherbagh area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town to prevent protests post Friday prayers.  

The force personnel were deployed in view of apprehensions of protests in the area following the slapping of Public Ssfety Act on Vice president  of Jamiat e Ahlihadees and chief preacher of the mosque, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri on Thursday.

Veeri, who hails from Veeri village of Bijbehara was arrested from his home on Feb 22 and lodged in Bijbehera police station. He was subsequently shifted to district jail Mattan in Anantnag from where he was taken to Jammu jail on Thursday.

Force personnel have been deployed in strength at Janglat Mandi, Lal Chowk and some old Town areas of the town. 

 

(Representational picture)

;