Forces deny role in disappearance of Manzoor Khan of Lolab

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Forces have denied the allegations of their involvement in the disappearance of Manzoor Ahmad Khan of north Kashmir Diver area of Lolab –who got disappeared on 31-08 2017.
This information was revealed by Police in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice complaint No 266/2017. Khan went disappeared on 31-08-2017.
Police informed the Commission that during the course of investigation, an extensive search was conducted by the In-charge Officer (IO) with help of locals in the vicinity of Trimukha Top and other places in order to search and locate Khan.
“The extensive efforts to search out Manzoor Ahmad Khan Continued till 8 days and the entire area including the nearby forests were thoroughly searched. The relatives of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, who were reportedly residing in Bandipora and other places, were also contacted to ascertain his whereabouts,” reads a police reply.
In a reply it was also mentioned that the Call Details Reports (CDR) of Mobile No 9596480052, which was being used by Manzoor Ahmad Khan, were analysed which revealed that the mobile went offline on 31-08-17 at 1336 hrs in the range of Mobile tower located at Surigam, Lolab.
SHRC was also informed that “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the Case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ASP Kupwara was constituted by SSP Kupwara and during the course of investigation, the team visited scene of occurrence at Trimukha Top, prepared Site Plan of the area and also interacted with the people claiming to be acquainted with the facts of the case,”
“Large numbers of people were examined and the statements of witness were recorded. Sources were also activated in the vicinity to generate and obtain actionable inputs and search parties comprising of Police, locals and forest officials were repeatedly sent in the area to try and obtain some clue about the whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, “Police said.
SHRC was also informed that the Army Officers/ Officials posted in the said Trimukha Camp were requested to join the investigation of the case for questioning but they could not attend.
“However due to the continue follow up, Army Officers/officials were examined during investigation on 11-12 2017 in light of facts and circumstances of the case,” states a police reply. Police also said, “During examination, they denied the charges and in fact stated that Manzoor Ahmad Khan had visited the Sentry post at Gate NO 01 of the C-Coy Camp located at Trimukha Top on 31-08-2017 for routine entry and soon thereafter left the Sentry Post on his way towards Bandipora and then he never visited inside the camp.”
In a reply, it is also mentioned that the entry/exit Register of the said Gate NO. 01 was requisitioned to be produced in original by Army authorities in response to which Army authorities provided attested photocopies of relevant pages which indicated that the Manzoor Ahmad Khan visited he post on 31-8-2017 at 1248 hrs and left at 1250 hrs.
Police said that during the course of investigation, discrete as well as open search is being conducted to trace and locate the whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan; however, no clue about his whereabouts has struck so far.
“The entry/exit register in original of Gate No.01 of Trimukha Camp was obtained from the Army Unit on the basis of which questioning was carried out with witnesses,” police told SHRC.
Police also said that information with regard to the recovery of unidentified dead bodies since the disappearance of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, if any, was sought from all the District SSP of north Kashmir Range who all have replied back in the negative
“However, response to the effect from the District SSP of Central and South Kashmir Ranges sight which reveals that, an identified dead body recovered by PS Mattan Anantnag and another recovered by PS Panthachowk Srinagar,” reads a Police reply to SHRC.