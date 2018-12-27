Forces defuse IED planted on Srinagar- Bandipra road

M T RasoolBandipora
Forces Thursday claimed to have found and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dar Mohalla of Garoora area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
An official said that a major tragedy was averted as a patrol party of the army detected the IED planted by militants on Bandipora-Srinagar Road near Dar Mohalla of Garoora area.
He said the IED weighed 20 kg and was sophisticated in a welded iron container with a detonator and fuse.
He said it could have caused huge damage had it not been detected timely by the forces.
The bomb disposal squad of the army was immediately rushed to the spot and the IED was defused, official added.
Meanwhile, police have taken the cognizance of the incident.