Forces continue search operation in Rajouri for 2nd day

Nazim Ali ManhasMendhar, March 05:
Forces on Monday continued their search operation in Rajouri district for the second consecutive second day following apprehensions about presence of suspicious persons.
According to the sources, the searches were conducted at Bala Colony and Dadsan Bala of the border districts.
It is believed that few days back some militants might have managed to sneak into this side of Line of Control (LoC) from the other side. “Pakistani Army might have facilitated the infiltration of militants by giving them shield under the garb of cease fire violations, sources said.
They said that search operation was launched in villages like Thandikassi, Tandwal, Chawa, Iran Khanetar, Gambhir and Kakora near Rajouri town and Khoriwali in Darhal.
According to the defense sources, search operation near Rajouri town was conducted by Rajouri police while search operation in Khoriwali was jointly conducted by police and army.
Sources divulged that police received some inputs of suspicious movement in these areas since last few days after which these searches were conducted.
SSP Rajouri, Yogesh Manhas said, “Sometimes people see suspicious persons even as they are police personnel in civvies with weapons. Despite that it is an SOP and we also conduct searches.”
“We conduct searches due to security alertness. In past too, we have conducted search operations. Whenever there is cross border firing on LoC, we conduct searches to keep check on any attempt of infiltration,” he added.
