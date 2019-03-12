Forces conduct searches in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Tuesday evening launched search operations in Srinagar's Raj Bagh area.

Official sources said that following specific information about the presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by the Army, State police and CRPF in Raj Bagh area of Srinagar.

They said forces were conducting door-to-door searches of residential houses, hotels and guest houses in Raj Bagh.

”The search operation was going on, when the reports last came in,” they said, adding that so far, no contact has been established with the militants.

