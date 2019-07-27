Forces conduct searches in Pulwama after IED blast

July 27, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Saturday conducted searches after militants triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours, official sources said.

They said an IED blast took place on Arihal-Pulwama road in the wee hours, which was heard in the entire area.

However, no one was injured and there was also no report of damage to property in the blast.