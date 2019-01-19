Forces conduct searches in Lal Chowk ahead of R-Day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government forces on Saturday conducted searches in Lal Chowk Srinagar, a day after militants hurled a grenade near Ghanta Ghar and ahead of the Republic Day.
Witnesses said that government forces were conducting searches and were equipped with different types of drones.
Shabir Ahmad, a witness said, "Forces were operating drones near Ghanta Ghar. It could be they were testing them."
Security has been beefed up ahead of the R-Day and in the wake of recent militant attacks in the city.