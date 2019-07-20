About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 20, 2019 | Agencies

Forces conduct searches in Dooru Anantnag

Government forces on Saturday conducted searches in south Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants in Dooru in Anantnag, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) in state police, Army and CRPF in the area on Saturday morning.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were going on in the area.

'Searches were also going on in the nearby fields and orchards,' they said.

