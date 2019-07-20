Forces conduct searches in Dooru Anantnag

July 20, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Saturday conducted searches in south Kashmir district of Anantnag.



Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants in Dooru in Anantnag, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) in state police, Army and CRPF in the area on Saturday morning.



All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were going on in the area.



'Searches were also going on in the nearby fields and orchards,' they said.