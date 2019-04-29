Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

April 29, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Monday conducted a search operation in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and CRPF at Deyarwani areas in Batamaloo in Srinagar.

The government forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area till the last report came.

